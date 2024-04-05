Representatives of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela held a working meeting to draw up plans related to the invitations and reception of the international observers who will visit Venezuela for the July 28 presidential elections.

During a press conference held on Thursday, April 4, at the CNE headquarters, its president Elvis Amoroso announced that foreign delegations will be able to personally verify the transparency and efficiency of the Venezuelan voting system.

#EnVideo📹| Presidente del @cneesvzla, Elvis Amoroso, señaló que según la normativa venezolana los veedores pueden venir a observar el proceso electoral, pero no permitirán que entorpezcan las acciones del CNE.#VenezuelaAntiFascista pic.twitter.com/NCDjNKWQ3O — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) April 4, 2024

He stated that all international observers are welcome as long as they work with respect for Venezuela laws.

“It is not that they are going to come here to make declarations and become spokespersons of some political organization, hindering the CNE’s work,” he emphasized.

Amoroso reported that on April 7, a commission of observers from the European Union will arrive in Venezuela, in view of the presidential elections to be held on July 28. He specified that the CNE will receive the EU commission on April 9.

He also announced that the Foreign Affairs Ministry has been provided with all the information related to the process of the nomination of candidates, the execution of the electoral schedule and the electoral process, so that the Foreign Ministry can properly inform the foreign delegations who would visit the country for the elections.

“We ask the foreign affairs minister to be our spokesperson, so that any misguided opinion that any institution or citizen anywhere in the world may have can be clarified through our Foreign Affairs Ministry,” Amoroso said.

He also emphasized that the CNE is open to receive any political party, media, and foreign delegations and provide them with all the information they may need regarding the electoral process.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

