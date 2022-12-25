On Friday, December 23, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, together with other officials of the Venezuelan government visited Las Tejerías, located in Aragua State, to evaluate the progress of recovery works in the areas affected by the heavy rains that occurred in November. The delegation also delivered toys to children in the El Beisbol sector of Las Tejerías.

Rodríguez, together with members of the social cabinet, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), and government authorities, made a tour of the streets of Las Tejerías to check the progress of the recovery works being carried out in the region.

The team began its tour in the El Matadero area, in the Castor Nieves I sector, then traveled to the Industrial Zone of Las Tejerías.

The evaluation commission headed by the vice president found all the main roads of the town to be fully operational. However, in other areas, heavy machinery is still working on removing the remaining sediment and debris. The Gran Misión Barrio Nuevo, Barrio Tricolor, is also actively involved in the repair work for houses affected by the floods.

Civil Protection and security agencies remain deployed in vulnerable areas, carrying out debris removal, canal cleaning, and other repair work. More than half a million cubic meters of sediment has been removed, rivers and creeks have been dredged, and bridges have been restored.

It has been reported that the 125 families whose houses were washed away in the floods have already received new homes. The government has also continued to provide assistance to the businesses of Las Tejerías and the Industrial Zone. “The Bolivarian government took it upon itself to supplement the salaries of the workers in companies affected by the phenomenon,” highlighted Vice President Rodríguez.

Government distributes over 12 million toys throughout the country for Christmas

Rodríguez also reported that, following the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, more than 12 million toys have been distributed to children in the country to celebrate Christmas.

“More than 12 million toys have been distributed nationwide,” she stated at a toy distribution ceremony in Las Tejerías. She also highlighted the joy felt by the children upon receiving these gifts.

She joined in on the message of love and unity sent by President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores to the Venezuelan people. “The message is for all Venezuelan families, without any exceptions—for all Venezuelans,” Rodríguez said. “Let us have faith that 2023 will be even better than 2022 has been.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

