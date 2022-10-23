This Saturday, October 22, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the work carried out by community leaders in the recovery of Las Tejerías and El Castaño in Maracay, Aragua state, areas that have been heavily affected by torrential rains.

“Everything that the women leaders are doing for the recovery of Las Tejerías and El Castaño, the community leaders, the UBChs, and the cooks of the country is wonderful,” President Maduro wrote on Twitter. “I like that spirit of battle that flourishes in the women of our country. We are moved by love for Venezuela!”

Es maravilloso todo lo que hacen las lideresas para recuperar Las Tejerías y El Castaño, las jefas de calle, comunidad, UBCH y las madres cocineras de la Patria. Me gusta ese espíritu de batalla y lucha que florece en las mujeres de nuestro país. ¡Nos mueve el amor por Venezuela! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 22, 2022

Since October 8, when a landslide hit Las Tejerías, various social organizations, security officials and government authorities have remained active to help attend to the primary needs of the families affected by the landslide.

In Las Tejerías, the landslide left 54 people dead and about 50 remain missing.

In order to deliver a comprehensive emergency response to the community, the Venezuelan government launched an operation with the participation of the army, law enforcement and emergency agencies together with grassroots organizations that are part of the communal power, as well as the PSUV base organizations like UBCh and street delegates.

Medicine, food, clothing, shoes, hygiene items, child nutrition kits, first aid sets are being delivered to the families affected by the disaster. At the same time, millions of Venezuelans, individuals and organizations, have donated emergency response items required in these circumstances.

Since October 17, a similar deployment has been launched in El Castaño, Aragua state, after the overflow of the Palmarito river, which affected that area of Maracay, where four people have been reported dead so far.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.