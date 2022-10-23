October 23, 2022
Local communes have organized working groups to help those affected by the heavy rains. In the photo a woman can be seen cooking while talking with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. Photo: Twitter/@ceballosichaso1.

