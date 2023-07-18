Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, with the support of France, will meet this Monday to address the Venezuelan dialogue process between the government and the opposition.

During the framework of the Third Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States-European Union (CELAC-EU), French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will meet with Presidents Luiz Inácio “Lula” Da Silva, Gustavo Petro, and Alberto Fernández.

On the sidelines of the EU-CELAC Summit, the French government announces that today Macron will once again meet with #Venezuela negotiators along with regional leaders @LulaOficial, @petrogustavo and @alferdez, to discuss ways to support the negotiations process. pic.twitter.com/Rl7a49aZdt — Geoff Ramsey (@GRamsey_LatAm) July 17, 2023

Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated in a press statement that representatives from Venezuela’s national government and the Unified Platform party will also participate in the meeting with the heads of state.

Petro pointed out that the meeting aims to resume the Venezuelan dialogue to seek lasting solutions with all present actors.

Presidente Petro habla sobre nueva reunión para elecciones en Venezuela, cumbre antidrogas en Colombia y metro de Bogotá. La declaraciones las entregó desde Bruselas, en donde, #AEstaHora, participa en la III Cumbre entre la Unión Europea y la CELAC. pic.twitter.com/qNbvt5kWea — Noticentro 1 CM& (@CMILANOTICIA) July 17, 2023

He also added that Colombia is willing to host the dialogue, recalling that Venezuela is a guarantor of the peace processes between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

It is worth noting that in November 2022, a meeting was held between representatives of the government and the opposition in France. At that time, the government’s delegate to the negotiations in Mexico, Jorge Rodríguez, expressed his opinion that the meeting in Paris helped advance efforts to resume dialogue with the opposition.

During that private meeting in Paris, issues such as the end of sanctions, general amnesty, and electoral guarantees were discussed.

The talks between the government and the opposition were suspended last year in protest against the extradition of diplomat Alex Saab to the United States.

