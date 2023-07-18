The event took place during a preparatory meeting for the upcoming October meeting.

In a significant move to bolster cooperation between the two nations, Venezuela and Russia signed a joint declaration on energy matters this Monday.

The news came to light through Petroleos de Venezuela’s social media channels, where they announced that the Minister of Petroleum and Mining, Pedro Tellechea, signed a declaration with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the High-Level Intergovernmental Russia–Venezuela Commission Alexander Novak focusing on energy development.

The signing took place ahead of a preparatory meeting scheduled for October later this year.

During their meeting, Tellechea and Novak discussed energy efficiency, modernization of the power grid, and the supply of petrochemical products, including catalysts and additives, along with the possibility of organizing production in Venezuela.

According to the Russian government, trade with Venezuela increased by 47% from January to May 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the doubling of Russian exports of fertilizers and soybean oil, as reported by VTV.

It’s worth noting that the next High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (HLIC) meeting is scheduled to take place in Russia in October 2023. This partnership further solidifies the relationship between Venezuela and Russia, promising continued collaboration and advancements in the energy sector.

