In another episode of the Juan Guaidó show in the United States, the former Venezuelan opposition deputy was being interviewed by NTN24 talking about various Venezuela related topics, in addition to the recent summit of South American presidents held in Brasilia and the opposition primary elections scheduled for next October

Guaidó, who has been in the North American country for about five weeks after fleeing Venezuela, was upset and worried when the journalist asked him “how do you finance yourself today?” Guaidó left many questions unanswered about how he is managing to pay for his stay abroad. He left the impression that he had an unmentionable secret, and raised the possibility that he had received a short term job offer, without making it clear whether this involved working as an engineer or as a politician.

While he could not answer directly, despite the journalist’s insistence on the question about his finances, Guaidó said that his intention was “to return to Venezuela as soon as possible,” where he is being investigated by the courts for various crimes.

Among Guaidó’s wrongdoings are the theft of state assets seized by the United States via illegal sanctions, awarded to the opposition sector that previously belonged to the so-called “interim” and now to the “delegate commission” of the former so-called “Zoom deputies” elected in 2015, today defunct. Apparently, for that opposition group, the approval of the US White House is enough to grant them legitimacy.

For this reason, Guaidó did not want to disclose what income he lives on or how he pays for his prolonged stay in North America and his trips to Europe. As is the case with the rest of the opposition groups that in one way or another receive financing through the assets stolen from Venezuela in the US-European financial system, it is most likely that the former deputy is paying his expenses using money looted from the public coffers since 2019.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

