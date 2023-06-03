Caracas, January 19, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Ankara, Türkiye, as a guest for the inauguration of his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was re-elected for a second term last Sunday.

Venezuela’s head of state arrived Friday, June 2, at the Esenboga international airport, Ankara, in the company of his wife and deputy Cilia Flores, the president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez, and Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

#EnVivo 📹 | Llegada a la República de Türkiye para participar en el acto de toma de posesión del Presidente Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. https://t.co/HfbNDM8PjL — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 2, 2023

President Erdogan’s inauguration is scheduled for this Saturday; more than 20 world leaders are expected to be in attendance in the ceremony where the Turkish leader will officially begin his third consecutive presidential term. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time in Parliament and will continue later at the presidential palace.

Since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, Türkiye and Venezuela have built a solid partnership referred to by both countries as an strategic relationship. In June 2022, Maduro and Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara where they decided to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation.

Türkiye’s Minister of Commerce Mehmet Mus announced, during his visit to Venezuela last January, that the commercial exchange between the two countries exceeded $1 billion.

#InPictures | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Turkey to attend the presidential inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the elections on May 28. pic.twitter.com/Z6IphwJet3 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 2, 2023

On May 30, the Venezuelan president reported on a telephone conversation with Erdogan, during which he had reiterated his congratulations, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, on Erdogan’s re-election.

On Sunday, May 28, President Erdogan won, with almost a 5% margin, the second round of the presidential elections, managing to receive 52.2% of the vote while his contender, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 47.86% of the votes.

