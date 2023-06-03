June 3, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro receiving military honors during his arrival at the Esenboga international airport, Ankara, where he was an international guest for Turkish President Erdogan's inauguration. Friday, June 2, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.

