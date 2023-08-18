August 18, 2023
This photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows wind power blades to be exported at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. Photo: Tang Ke/Xinhua.

This photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows wind power blades to be exported at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. Photo: Tang Ke/Xinhua.