Haniyeh is heading a leadership delegation of the resistance group and is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov along with other Russian officials.

According to the group’s statement, Haniyeh has been accompanied by Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the movement, and members of the Political Bureau, Musa Abu Marzouk and Maher Salah.

On 7 September, unnamed Russian sources were quoted by London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat announcing an upcoming visit by Palestinian officials to hold “significant talks.”

“Haniyeh carries new ideas that he intends to present during his meetings with Russian officials as part of an integrated work program,” the source added.

The media advisor to the movement, Taher al-Nono, stated that this visit will last for several days, praising Russia for its public stance on Palestine.

Al-Nono announced that Haniyeh aims to discuss the prospects for bilateral ties with the Russian Federation that could serve the Palestinian cause.

He added, “This visit comes at a very important time in the region and the world. [The delegation] will discuss the effects of international and local developments on Palestine.”

During Haniyeh’s visit to Moscow in 2020, Lavrov “hailed Hamas and appreciated its coordination and consultation with Moscow on different issues.”

Throughout 2022, tensions overshadowed the relationship between Russia and Israel as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, reaching their height after Lavrov’s ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks in May.

These tensions were reflected in Russia’s strongly worded statements against Israel in light of the latter’s aggression in Syria and Gaza.

Moscow strongly condemned the continuous Israeli air raids on Syria, accusing Tel Aviv of violating Syria’s sovereignty.

Additionally, Russia issued a strongly worded statement earlier in August, putting the blame on Israel for its 3-day artillery bombardment of Gaza.

However, despite these developments, Russia has not actively interfered in the region to counter Israel’s efforts, preserving a communication backchannel to prevent any unwarranted escalation.