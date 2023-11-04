November 4, 2023
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a televised speech in the Lebanese capital Beirut's southern suburbs on November 3, 2023. (Photo: Hussein Malla/AP).

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a televised speech in the Lebanese capital Beirut's southern suburbs on November 3, 2023. (Photo: Hussein Malla/AP).