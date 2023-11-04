Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that all options are on the table against Israel, urging the Zionist regime to stop its aggression against Palestinians in Gaza immediately.

Speaking in a televised speech on Friday, Nasrallah repeated that Hezbollah is ready for all possibilities.

The Hezbollah chief said whoever wants to prevent a regional war, must quickly stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

🔴 “LIVE: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, delivers speech https://t.co/jr84oCDLZz — Press TV (@PressTV) November 3, 2023

He warned that there was a realistic possibility of fighting on the Lebanese front turning into a “wide war.”

“You, the Americans, can stop the aggression against Gaza because it is your aggression. Whoever wants to prevent a regional war, and I am talking to the Americans, must quickly halt the aggression on Gaza,” Nasrallah said.

“You, the Americans, know very well that if war breaks out in the region, your fleets will be of no use, nor will fighting from the air be of any benefit, and the one who will pay the price will be… your interests, your soldiers and your fleets,” he said.

Addressing the US deployment of warships in the region, Nasrallah said Hezbollah is not intimidated.

Nasrallah said that Hezbollah is prepared to act against US navy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

“I tell you with all sincerity, we have prepared well for your fleets, with which you are threatening us,” he said.

He said that the Lebanese resistance movement entered the battle against Israel on October 8, the day after Palestinian resistance movements launched its surprise attack against Israeli occupation forces.

Nasrallah said the daily exchange of fire with Israeli forces along the Lebanese border might seem modest but it is very important, calling it unprecedented since 1948.

Nasrallah also said Hezbollah’s operations against Israel are significant and unprecedented in history.

The Hezbollah chief said that 57 Hezbollah fighters have been martyred so far.

Nasrallah made the remarks in his first address since the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip began on October 7.

US ‘entirely responsible’ for war on Gaza

He blamed the United States for being “entirely responsible” for the aggression the Israeli regime is perpetrating against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and called Israel merely a tool.

“America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution,” Nasrallah said, calling the conflict “decisive.”

“Whoever wants to prevent a regional war — and this is addressed to the Americans — must quickly stop the aggression on Gaza,” he said.

The United States “impedes a ceasefire and the end of the aggression,” he observed.

‘Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was 100% Palestinian’

Nasrallah also said that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was carried out entirely by Palestinian resistance movements.

“The great Al-Aqsa Storm Operation was decided and implemented 100 percent Palestinian,” he said.

“Absolute secrecy is what ensured the success of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7,” added the chief of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

“We were not bothered by Hamas’s concealment of the October 7 attack plan,” he stated.

“Conditions in Palestine in recent years have been extremely harsh, especially with this extremist, foolish, stupid, and savage [Israeli] regime,” he said.

“The Operation Al-Aqsa Storm led to an earthquake in [Israel],” he said.

“It has strategic and existential repercussions and will leave its effects on the present and future of [Israel],” he stated.

He said that what is happening in Gaza shows Israel’s foolishness and inability because what it is doing is killing children and women.

‘Israel failed to achieve any military achievement’

The Hezbollah leader called Israel “frail” and said that for a whole month, it has been unable to record a single military achievement.

Nasrallah offered “condolences and congratulations” to the families of those killed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“This is a seamless battle at the human, ethical and religious levels. It’s the most evident, the most honest and the most noble,” he stated.

“Our true strength lies in our firm belief, unshaken conviction, our devotion and commitment to the cause,” the Hezbollah chief said.

Nasrallah began the speech by praising “the fallen martyrs” of Hezbollah and the other resistance groups fighting Israel, as well as the civilians killed.

“I start by offering my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen here in Lebanon, and at the same we congratulate you as your loved ones have won the honor of martyrdom,” he stated.

“We must salute the… strong and brave Iraqi and Yemeni hands who are now involved in this holy war,” he noted.

“There had to be a major event that would shake the usurping entity and its supporters in Washington and London and this is when the blessed operation of the October 7 took place.”

Earlier this week, a high-ranking Hezbollah official disclosed the United States’ recent messages to the Lebanese resistance movement, in which Washington had implored the group to abstain from entering into a conflict with the Israeli regime.

“These messages, conveyed separately and repeatedly, bear the collective plea of the United States and some of its allies, urging Hezbollah to refrain from engaging in battle with the Zionist regime,” he stated.

The Hezbollah official highlighted that his movement’s response has been “unequivocal,” underscoring the group’s independence and unwavering commitment to its own agenda.

Hezbollah has warned that it will join the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and its allies in the fight against Israel if the regime escalates its aggression on Gaza and in case foreign military forces intervene to help the Israeli regime in the battle.

US says it does not want to see war ‘expand into Lebanon’

The United States said on Friday that it does not want to see the Israel war in Gaza “expand into Lebanon,” after Nasrallah said “all options” were open.

“We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and other actors — state or non-state — should not try to take advantage of the ongoing conflict,” a spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

Nasrallah said the United States was “entirely responsible” for the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Asked for a response, the National Security Council spokesperson said: “We will not engage in a war of words.”

“The United States does not seek escalation or widening of the conflict that Hamas brought onto Israel,” the spokesperson said.

“This has the potential of becoming a bloodier war between Israel and Lebanon than 2006. The United States does not want to see this conflict expand into Lebanon,” he stated.

(PressTV)

