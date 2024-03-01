The rocket barrage was fired in response to Israel’s first attack on the ancient city of Baalbek since the start of the war

Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at Israel’s Meron air control base on 27 February in retaliation for Monday’s aggression by Tel Aviv on the northern city of Baalbek.

Hezbollah’s Military Media Center released a statement saying: “The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 8:00 am on Tuesday, the Meron air control base on Mount al-Jarmaq with a large missile barrage from multiple launchers,” referring to Mount Meron by its Arabic name.

🚨BREAKING: As many as 40 rockets were just fired from Lebanon targeting the Israeli military base of Meron in northern occupied Palestine, according to “Israeli” reports. https://t.co/mbb8vPC1Vq pic.twitter.com/UpwIdva2M6 — Suppressed Voice. (@SuppressedNws) February 27, 2024

“Dozens of rockets have been fired from Lebanon at the Upper Galilee,” the Israeli army confirmed in a statement. Airstrikes were reported in southern Lebanon later on Tuesday.

Israel struck alleged Hezbollah targets near the city of Baalbek on Monday after the Lebanese resistance downed a $2 million Hermes drone over south Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile. The Israeli attack near the UNESCO World Heritage Site killed at least two people.

Hours later, Hezbollah fired 60 rockets at an Israeli base in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Hezbollah shoots down $2 million Elbit Hermes 450 UAV in South Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/jraeVntGqJ — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) February 26, 2024

Crossfire continues to rage on the southern Lebanese border. As Hezbollah launches daily operations against Israeli military sites, Tel Aviv responds with violent and indiscriminate attacks on homes and civilians.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 284 people since the start of the conflict on 8 October. The toll includes civilians, journalists, and resistance fighters from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

(The Cradle)

