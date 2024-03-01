By Raúl Antonio Capote – Feb 17, 2024

The well-known American political scientist Francis Fukuyama, in a round table in which he participated at the Center for Public Studies of Chile, on November 13, 1992, stated that he believed that “authentic Leninists” no longer existed.

He explained that he was convinced of that until he gave a talk to an audience of 300 communist militants. “When I told them ‘surely, you will not be willing to abolish freedom of expression, freedom of religion, private property and other individual rights,'” said Fukuyama, “they answered ‘yes, we are willing.'”

It is worth asking: Who did Fukuyama really meet with? Achieving freedom and justice for all has always been the heritage of revolutionaries, especially those who have fought under the red flag.

The neolingua of the empire, armed with concepts and expressions that they casually appropriate, usurps our private spaces, accompanies us, confuses and seduces us.

“That the discordant capitalist press speaks of liberty is as exaggerated as if a retired harlot served as an example of honor or a thief carried out his work singing a hymn to decency.” [Rafael San Martín]

What freedom are they talking about? That of the large transnationals to plunder the world’s resources? The one that allows the concentration of 80% of wealth in the hands of the 1% of the most powerful?

While large stock markets speculate on the value of food, every day, 24,000 people die of hunger in the world. Of them, 18,000 are boys and girls between one and four years old, according to UN data.

Let us refer to some more references of the successful system: while large pharmaceutical companies and private hospitals accumulate funds, some 4.5 billion people are not covered by essential health services.

On the other hand, in absolute figures, the ILO estimates that the number of unemployed will reach 190.8 million in 2024.

Capitalism is responsible for two great world wars and thousands of regional conflicts, causing hundreds of millions of deaths. In its desire to control markets and the world’s resources, it is guilty of the depletion of the planet and the destruction of nature.

From its womb was born fascism, supremacism, Zionism, colonialism, and its legacy of slavery and plunder. They are prodigal children of freedom conceived as the right of a few, in the name of wealth, racial superiority and brute force.

(Granma) Translated by Walter Lippmann for CubaNews.

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.