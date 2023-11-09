Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro gave an interview to former Ecuadorian president Rafael Correa. During the conversation, he referred to several coup attempts that the Bolivarian Revolution has gone through in the last twenty years, as well as the criminal actions carried out by the opposition within the framework of national and international conspiracies.

From this edition of RT’s television program Conversando con Correa, released this Sunday, November 6, we extract some relevant statements:

• The Venezuelan president referred to the coup d’état against Hugo Chávez in 2002 and the civil-military response to return him to power. Regarding this historical fact, he referred to the resistance to change on the part of the elites and the beginning of hate speech that coincides with the arrival of George W. Bush to the White House.

• Likewise, President Maduro pointed out that “the manual of the perfect coup d’état” was applied against Venezuela [in 2002], the same one used against President Salvador Allende. He explained that business and media actors came together for what he called “the first media coup in the history of humanity,” an event that fortunately was countered by the Venezuelan people.

• Regarding the opposition’s behavior due to this event and those that followed, he referred to the coup-like nature of the opposition bent on the designs of the United States. “When they can’t defeat you with elections, they resort to conspiracy,” the Venezuelan president said.

• In that sense, he pointed out that the revolts after his election in 2013, the fake government of Juan Guaidó and the incursion of foreign mercenaries trained in Colombia are part of a coup scheme that a sector of the opposition always resorts to.

• Among all the strategies that Washington has implemented to overthrow Chavista governments, he described Barack Obama’s decrees as a first step to open this path of destabilization via sanctions.

• Regarding the consequences of these decrees, he said that they were a catastrophe for the country’s economy. “We lost 99% of Venezuela’s income due to economic sanctions. We went from a year revenue of 56 billion dollars to 0.7 billion dollars the year after,” he said, which is why the country has not properly recovered yet.

•To subvert the imperial scheme, President Maduro said that very powerful currents of change are emerging that suggest the birth of a multipolar world. “A world without hegemony and without empires” where Venezuela and Latin America will be on the front line of the battle of birth.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JRE

