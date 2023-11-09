The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that “the future of the Essequibo territory will be decided through the vote on Sunday, December 3.”

The president made this statement on Tuesday, November 7, during an event of the National Union in Defense of the Essequibo, held at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas. The event was part of the open and permanent dialogue among all sectors of the country to assume responsibilities regarding Venezuela’s historic struggle in the defense of its territorial integrity. At the event, President Maduro explained the work of the Presidential Commission for the Defense of the Essequibo Territory.

The Tuesday event was attended by all the governors of Venezuela, all the ministers of the government, deputies of the National Assembly, representatives of different branches of the State, the prosecutor’s office, the comptroller’s office, and other public authorities. A significant component of the Military High Command was also present at the event, along with 780 officers from all the military units of the country.

In addition, leaders of the opposition political parties and the ruling coalition Great Simón Bolívar Patriotic Pole, leaders of businesses and industrialists associations, representatives of the media, and leaders of social movements attended the event.

Pedagogical initiatives in defense of Essequibo

President Maduro called upon all Venezuelans to join forces to discuss “through pedagogical initiatives the elements of the controversy over the disputed territory” during the Venezuela Todo campaign launched to promote the December 3 referendum.

“We want to offer, in the most pedagogical way, the most coherent knowledge of the historical struggle that we have waged in defense of the Essequibo territory,” the president said.

Regarding the electoral campaign for the referendum of December 3, President Maduro stated that “it has started with a respectful, enlightening debate and with the people’s desire to know the truth, to defend the truth, and to stand up for the country.”

