March 6, 2023
From left to right: President Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua, President Luis Arce from Bolivia, President Ralph Gonsalves from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuban leader Raúl Castro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, standing and applauding during the closing ceremony of the congress organized in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the passing of President Hugo Chávez, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.

From left to right: President Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua, President Luis Arce from Bolivia, President Ralph Gonsalves from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuban leader Raúl Castro and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, standing and applauding during the closing ceremony of the congress organized in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the passing of President Hugo Chávez, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Photo: Presidential Press.