ICC Certifies Venezuela’s Collaboration in Preliminary Examination

Attorney General of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, informed that the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has recognized the ”unquestionable” collaboration of Venezuela with the Prosecutor’s Office of the international legal body, after having been notified of the resolution in reference to a judicial control request issued on May 27 by Venezuela, in accordance with article 46.2 of the Court Regulations.

The Attorney General informed through a post on his Twitter account @TarekWiliamSaab that “the Public Ministry reports that yesterday the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court certified the good actions of Venezuela: highlighting our unquestionable collaboration” with the prosecution of the ICC within the framework of the preliminary examination.

In another tweet, Saab highlighted that ”in the same way, the Pre-Trial Chamber compels the ICC Prosecutor’s Office to maintain a constructive dialogue with Venezuela within the framework of the principle of complementarity, during the preliminary examination.”

The official statement of the Public Ministry informed that ”a new update of the cases has been sent yesterday.” The statement further added that ”the court has been emphatic and categorical, as demonstrated by the last paragraph of its decision which reads: ‘We remind the ICC Prosecutor’s Office of its duty to engage in a meaningful dialogue with Venezuela.’”

In the statement, the Venezuelan Attorney General highlighted that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela considers this decision as positive, as the nation values ​​its relationship of collaboration with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ”is satisfied with the response of the ICC to Venezuela’s petition of exercising greater collaboration, and [this decision] shows that the body is adopting a more constructive and serious approach in regard to the next steps to be taken in the preliminary examination,” added the Public Ministry statement.

It should be noted as well that Regulation 42 of the International Criminal Court regarding the application and modification of protection measures, highlights in its article 2 that “when the Office of the Prosecutor fulfills its obligation of reporting a subsequent procedure, it must respect the measures of protection previously ordered by the Chamber and inform the defense on the nature of said protection measures.”

Featured image: The Office of the Attorney General of The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. File photo.

