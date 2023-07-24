July 23, 2023
Painting by Bassim Al Shaker (Iraq), Symphony of Death 1, 2019. Women wearing sheets and playing violin with the ominous presence of a ship are depicted. Photo: Dissident Voice.

Painting by Bassim Al Shaker (Iraq), Symphony of Death 1, 2019. Women wearing sheets and playing violin with the ominous presence of a ship are depicted. Photo: Dissident Voice.