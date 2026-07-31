By Minrex – Jul 28, 2026

Statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects the statements made on July 26 by Colombia’s President-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella Otero, who announced that he will close the Colombian Embassy in Havana and that his government will have no ties whatsoever with Cuba.

These statements depart from the historic relations of friendship and brotherhood between Cuba and Colombia.

Should this decision be implemented, which has no justification whatsoever and does not serve Colombian national interests, it would clearly demonstrate the subordination of the next Colombian government to the policy of division and confrontation between our nations, a policy long promoted by the United States, as well as its connections to the most infamous and vulgar aspects of anti-Cuban politics in that country.

Nothing could be further from the ideal of Latin American and Caribbean unity championed by the founding fathers of both countries and to which the peoples of the region have dedicated so much effort and sacrifice.

With Colombia, we enjoy a fluid bilateral relationship, which has shown significant progress in the economic and commercial spheres, in cooperation, and in academic exchanges, to the benefit of both our peoples. It has been a constant interest of Cuba to expand and strengthen this relationship.

Cuba knows that this hostile and unfounded action does not represent the sentiments of the brotherly Colombian people, whom we have tirelessly supported for decades in the pursuit of peace through a negotiated political solution to their internal armed conflict.

Cuba will honor its commitments to medical students in our country, as part of the Peace Accords signed in Havana in 2016.

The brotherhood between our two peoples and nations will prevail against any attempt to undermine it.

Havana, July 28, 2026.

(Granma)