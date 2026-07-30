Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez met this Wednesday in Caracas with an International Monetary Fund delegation to advance bilateral dialogue and analyze strategic financing for the national development Venezuela Rises Plan.

The meeting centered on a comprehensive exchange of macroeconomic outlooks, economic policy priorities, and institutional strengthening mechanisms. Both delegations discussed the strategic use of international reserves to fund the ambitious domestic development program known as the Venezuela Rises Plan, an ambitious domestic program aimed at revitalizing national productive capacities and ensuring long-term financial stability after deadly June 24 earthquakes.

Furthermore, the discussion emphasized the strategic use of international reserves to fund the ambitious domestic development program known as the Venezuela Rises Plan, designed to boost sovereign productivity and financial stability after deadly June 24 earthquakes.

Alongside President Delcy Rodriguez, the meeting was attended by Anabel Pereira Fernández, Sectoral Vice President of Administration and Digital Government and Minister of Popular Power for Economy and Finance; Calixto Ortega, Sectoral Vice President of Economy; Luis Pérez, President of the Central Bank (BCV); and Christiam Hernández, Vice Minister of Finance and Vice President of Finance of the state-owned oil corporation, PDVSA.

Representing the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the high-level delegation included Nigel Chalk, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department; Álvaro Piris, Assistant Director of the Western Hemisphere Department and Mission Chief for Venezuela; and Juan Yépez Albornoz, Deputy Mission Chief for Venezuela.

Global Financial Integration

This mission represents a crucial step in the progressive normalization of relations between Venezuela and the IMF. It forms part of a broader, sovereign strategy to re-engage with the global financial community without compromising national self-determination.

Over the last few months, the Bolivarian government has actively sought constructive dialogue with international bodies to facilitate economic recovery. By presenting the Venezuela Rises Plan directly to the delegation, the state establishes a framework where technical assistance and reserve utilization align with sovereign priorities rather than external impositions, embodying the principles of regional independence.

The IMF and the Bolivian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on a new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement to support the authorities' comprehensive economic reform program, pending IMF Executive Board approval. Read more: https://t.co/K1JbBJOYFE pic.twitter.com/nDLz5qabKf — IMF (@IMFNews) July 29, 2026

The discussions will continue throughout the week as the financial representatives schedule further working sessions with other public institutions and economic authorities.

By coordinating efforts between the central bank, oil state-own PDVSA, and the Executive power, the country projects a solid institutional framework ready to handle macroeconomic challenges while ensuring the social well-being of the people remains the absolute priority of the Bolivarian economic agenda.

During the visit, the IMF delegation will hold meetings with senior officials from the economic team and other relevant public institutions, reflecting a part of a broader process of engagement with the international financial community.

By leading these negotiations personally, the Acting President reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to transparent governance, economic recovery, and the well-being of the Venezuelan people, always within the framework of self-determination and respect for the country’s sovereign decisions.

This renewed engagement with the IMF opens a new chapter in Venezuela’s foreign economic policy, balancing the need for international cooperation with the unwavering defense of national interests, a hallmark of the Bolivarian government’s approach to global integration.

(teleSUR)