Occupied Palestine (QNN) – On Sunday, heavily guarded extremist Israeli settlers performed what they call an “epic prostration” inside the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

During the epic prostration, Israeli settlers prostrated themselves completely on the ground, which is considered the highest form of yielding oneself during biblical rituals.

Israeli settlers’ groups have been working for long years to perform the entire Talmudic ritual inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the occupation police.

Israeli occupation police have kept Palestinian worshipers from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during the settlers recent raid of the Islamic courtyard, when they sought to to impose their practices on the sacred area.

Palestinian and Arabic institutions have warned against performing the entire Talmudic ritual inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the epic prostration, noting that it is part of well-planned scheme to construct the so-called “temple” over the ruins of the mosque.

Al-Quds international institutions stated, in a statement last September, that performing epic prostration is a malicious and dangerous step to establish so-called sacrificial worship, and to transform Al-Aqsa into a spiritual center for Jews, which will help them on their quest to demolish the blessed mosque and establish the alleged temple on its ruins.

Israeli settlers, during today’s incursion, performed the anthem of the Israeli-occupation state inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a new dangerous act to desecrate the mosque, especially in light of the repression that Palestinian worshipers are subjected to.

About 80 Israeli settler’s groups, have endorsed the temple plan and exploit religious events in Judaism to organize mass incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(Quds News Network)

