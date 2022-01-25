INAC Authorizes Direct Flights Between Spain and Venezuela

This Monday, the National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) announced that flights between Venezuela and Spain were re-instituted.

This new destination will thus be added to the list of countries already authorized by INAC, which include Mexico, Panama, Bolivia, Russia, Turkey, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba. Last October, INAC had already approved four flights operated by Air Europa, and five operated by Iberia, that connect Madrid to Caracas.

The newly authorized airlines are Conviasa, Iberia, Air Europa, Estelar, and Plus Ultra.

