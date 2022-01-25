Russia and Cuba Determined to Increase Strategic Cooperation

Russia and Cuba are deepening their strategic cooperation and cultivating stronger ties in order to ensure mutual benefits and greater bilateral relations.

This Monday, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, spoke over the phone with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel. According to a press release from the Kremlin, the two leaders discussed “strategic cooperation” between Moscow and Havana.

Putin and Díaz-Canel exchanged ideas on commercial and economic relations, as well as on mutual investments. The same press release indicated that they also discussed “issues related to greater coordination in terms of strategic cooperation on the international playing field, and how this could be done in accordance with the principles of strategic cooperation and mutual understanding.”

The Cuban head of state expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Russia to the Caribbean island, especially with regards to COVID-19.

In recent years, Cuba and Russia have tightened their bilateral ties via new trade deals, with the goal of reestablishing the cooperation that the two nations maintained before the disintegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991.

The ties between Moscow and Havana have also been strengthened through the participation, starting last year, of Cuba as an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Union. Cuba recently signed an agreement covering 34 areas of collaboration including economics, business, finance, health, the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology, tourism, and agriculture, over the course of 2021 to 2025.

Featured image: Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel (on right) and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow, November 2, 2018. Photo: Reuters.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

