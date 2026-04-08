Iranians celebrate the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the US, at the Inquilab-e-Islami Square in Tehran, in the early hours of April 8, 2026. Photo: AP.

Iranians celebrate the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the US, at the Inquilab-e-Islami Square in Tehran, in the early hours of April 8, 2026. Photo: AP.