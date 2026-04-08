Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has enabled, through its web portal, a new system for digitizing visa issuance for foreign nationals, a tool designed to streamline and modernize the management of consular procedures.

Users will be able to submit their requests remotely, following an automated process that seeks to optimize response times and strengthen the Republic’s identification mechanisms.

To facilitate the process, the ministry has provided a step-by-step manual for the registration and application process, as well as audiovisual content to guide users through each stage. Applicants must remember to have all required information on hand.

Step-by-step registration

According to the foreign ministry’s procedure manual, the general process is divided into two fundamental stages:

Consular Registration: The user must create their profile on the platform, activate the account and complete the detailed registration of their personal and contact information. It is recommended to review all data to ensure accuracy. Procedure Management: Once registration is complete, the system will allow the foreign citizen to request and manage the various consular services available on the website.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the identity of each applicant will be subject to a prior verification process. Only after the system validates the information provided will the user be enabled to submit their first application.

With this innovation, the Venezuelan government seeks to facilitate migration and consular processes, offering a detailed, step-by-step guide to ensure that foreign citizens complete their registration effectively and securely.

(Últimas Noticias) by Karla Patiño

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH