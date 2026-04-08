Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stated on Tuesday that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is “trying to impose a false map of collective security” in the region.

“While [Hegseth] praises the discredited Monroe Doctrine and its Trump Corollary, and ignores Latin American history and the true meaning of the Global South, the US Secretary of War is trying to impose on Our America a false map of collective security where ‘peace through force’ is applied,” Rodríguez noted on social media.

In his opinion, these actions seek to “destroy Latin American and Caribbean unity,” as well as “weaken the Global South in its demand for a new democratic, inclusive, and equitable world order, where justice, cooperation and solidarity are the basis for sustainable development for all.”

Last week, Hegseth reported that the White House occupant, Donald Trump, had drawn up a new strategic map stretching from Greenland to the Gulf of Mexico, including the Panama Canal and surrounding countries.

As he explained, this vision is referred to as “Greater North America” within the War Department. “Every sovereign nation and territory north of the Equator … constitutes our security perimeter in this great neighborhood,” he stated, while emphasizing that, in his view, these countries are not part of the Global South.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH