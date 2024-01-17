The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that it has fired barrages of ballistic missiles at Syrian bases of terrorists who were involved in recent attacks in Iran, as well as an Israeli espionage center in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The IRGC said that the first missile strike targeted gathering places of commanders and main elements of the recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.

Anti-Iran terrorist positions in the aftermath of IRGC missile strikes pic.twitter.com/q1uwwFVtfq — Press TV (@PressTV) January 15, 2024

IRGC added that gathering points of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group were identified in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed with a number of ballistic missiles.

The Takfiri group claimed responsibility for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores more at a memorial for Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on January 3.

Last month, another terrorist attack hit a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Rask, killing 11 police officers and injuring at least six others.

The IRGC said in a later statement that another missile strike had been launched at a main espionage center of the Israeli regime’s Mossad spy agency in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The statement added that the strike was a sign of the IRGC’s intelligence superiority over the Zionist regime’s bases and activities in the region.

Footage shows the aftermath of IRGC's missile attacks on terrorist positions in Erbil. pic.twitter.com/d4bDm69x0y — Press TV (@PressTV) January 15, 2024

The IRGC added that its missile strike on the Iraqi Kurdistan region has totally destroyed the Mossad center there.

It noted that the Mossad center was used “to develop espionage operations and plan acts of terrorism” across the region, especially in Iran.

The missile strike against the Mossad center, the statement said, was in retaliation against the recent assassinations of the resistance front’s commanders by the Zionist regime.

The IRGC also assured “the great nation of Iran” that it will find “the malicious terrorist groups” that are active against the Iranian nation “wherever they are and will punish them for their shameful deeds.”

(PressTV)

