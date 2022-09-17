Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro inaugurated the Iran-Venezuela Scientific, Technological and Industrial Expo, being held at the Poliedro de Caracas, on Thursday, September 15. “Venezuela is a strong market in the sale of family vehicles,” he said while touring the expo-fair. Iranian vehicles will soon be commercialized in the country, as part of the agreements established between Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During a tour of the Expo, the president also spoke about the cooperation between Iran and Venezuela for the assembly of tractors for agricultural work. He explained, together with the Minister of Transportation Ramón Celestino Velásquez, that family vehicles will be assembled in Venezuela, and there are plans for the development of auto parts in the country also. In addition, the president highlighted their fuel saving capacity and informed that they will cost between $12,000 and $16,000.

In statements broadcast by the channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), the Venezuelan president stated that Iran is an example of recovery, improvement and progress in science and technology. “Venezuela is following this line of scientific and technological achievements,” he said.

The goal of the Venezuela-Iran cooperation is to have Iran’s support to manufacture vehicles, machinery, medical equipment and other items in Venezuela and also export them to other countries. “We can be self-sufficient and manufacture all this and more, to export to Latin America. We are going to do it together with our Iranian brothers!” the president emphasized.

The Venezuelan Minister of Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez, also present at the event, explained that, with the launch of this Expo, more than 800 appointments have been made that will allow “establishing commercial relations, promoting the transfer of knowledge and establishing strategic alliances also with Venezuelan businesses.”

She added that the Iran-Venezuela Scientific, Technological and Industrial Expo will bring together 79 companies based on Iranian technology.

Recently, the Venezuelan authorities had announced that more than 300 Venezuelan companies have registered to participate in the Iran-Venezuela Expo, to be held during September 15–18 at the Poliedro de Caracas.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

