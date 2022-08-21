Caracas, August 20, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Saturday, August 20, the Iranian Embassy in Venezuela declared that there has been no negotiation or agreement between Iran and Venezuela that would deliver 1 million hectares of Venezuelan agricultural land to Iran.

The Iranian Embassy stated through its official Twitter account that “although Venezuela is one of the best countries for agriculture, which can attract many investors,” Iran has not signed any bilateral alliance on this matter.

In this context, the embassy urged everyone to stop fake news about the alleged Iran-Venezuela agreement, which has already circulated through news media and social media.

RELATED CONTENT: Iran to Grow Food on a Million Hectares in Venezuela

Si bien #Venezuela es uno de los mejores países para la agricultura, lo que puede atraer muchos inversionistas, pero no ha habido negociación o acuerdo entre #Irán y Venezuela para la entrega de un millon de hectáreas de tierra. Hay que detener falsas propagandas al respecto. pic.twitter.com/bgRBtRHL2t — Embajada de la R.I. de Irán en Venezuela (@Eiranencaracas) August 20, 2022

Towards the end of July, Orinoco Tribune published a news piece based on a report published in Spanish by the Iranian news website HispanTV that reported on this “signed agreement” between the two countries, citing Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Economic Affairs Mohsen Kushki Tabar. That news was also spread by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela-Iran Food Cooperation Reaches New Heights

The agricultural agreement was supposedly part of a 20-year cooperation agreement that was signed in June when the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, visited Tehran and met with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi. Venezuelan authorities have not commented on the veracity of the agricultural agreement.

According to some diplomatic experts, this change of direction might be the result of unfinished details on a negotiation that might be ongoing or just a change of mood from the Venezuelan or Iranian side on how to advance on this project that might have implications in Venezuelan land issues. Some have criticized the Iranian embassy in Venezuela for not properly addressing the issue and calling it fake news when the source of the information was Iran itself.

Orinoco Tribune special by staff

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.