The Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip announced Monday that the four-day truce and hostage-for-prisoner exchange agreement with Israel, which began on Friday, will be extended by two more days.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces that it has been agreed with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for two more days under the same conditions as the previous truce,” the group reported in a statement released through Telegram.

At the same time, Qatar, a country that acts as a mediator, indicated that Israel and Hamas will extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for two days.

“The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said on social media.

Previously, the director of the State Information Service of the Egyptian Government, Diaa Rashwan, noted that “Egyptian–Qatari efforts to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip are, so far, close to reaching an extension for two more days.”

In addition, she specified that this agreement includes the daily release of 10 hostages in Gaza, women and children, in exchange for 30 Palestinian hostages held in Israeli jails.

On the other hand, Rashwan said that Israeli fighter planes or drones will not be permitted to fly throughout the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the entry of humanitarian, medical, and fuel aid into the Palestinian territory will continue.

This November 23, a four-day temporary humanitarian truce came into force between Israel and Hamas with the mediation of Qatar. In addition, diplomatic negotiations included the release of 50 Israeli captives and 150 Palestinian captives.

Ahed Tamimi

The young Palestinian Ahed Tamimi, 22, is part of the group of 50 Palestinian detainees who will be released this Tuesday during the fifth phase of the agreement between Hamas and the Israeli apartheid regime.

Tamimi was on the list published by the Ministry of Justice of the Israeli occupation. The young writer belongs to a prominent family from the West Bank village of Nabi Salih and has been a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation for her actions of protest and confrontation with Israeli soldiers since she was 11 years old.

Last November 6, Israeli occupation forces carried out a widespread arrest campaign in the West Bank and detained more than 50 Palestinians, including the activist Tamimi.

The Israeli military said she was suspected of inciting violence and calling for terrorist activities. The arrest appears to be related to an Instagram post from an account in Tamimi’s name that references Adolf Hitler and promises to “massacre” Israelis. The Tamimi family has maintained that Ahed did not write the post, noting that the account is one of many dozens of accounts impersonating her or the result of a hack.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.