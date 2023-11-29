Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Panama declared the mining contract which renewed the exploitation concession of the largest open pit copper mine in Central America to be unconstitutional.

The renewal of this contract triggered a protest movement that has spread for more than a month throughout the country.

The president of the Supreme Court of Panama, María Eugenia López, indicated that the ruling was approved unanimously. The case was opened in response to two appeals presented against Law 406, approved on October 20 by the unicameral Parliament and President Laurentino Cortizo and that contains the contract.

López explained that “the judges who make up the plenary session have unanimously decided to declare the entire Law 406 of October 20, 2023, unconstitutional. The above means that the aforementioned law is expelled from the regulatory system that governs the country.”

Panama protesters begin unblocking the roads

After the Supreme Court’s decision was announced, protesters who have blocked roads in Panama began to allow traffic to pass.

According to the EFE news agency, these road blockades generated million-dollar losses and shortages in cities while cutting off the flow of goods between Panama and the rest of Central America.

In this regard, the Ombudsman Eduardo Leblanc asserted that “democracy worked,” and advocated unity for the recovery of the country’s economy. “The times ahead are not easy, and we must, in unity and sensibility, move towards recovery and reconciliation,” he wrote on social media.

La Democracia ha funcionado, se demuestra la independencia total del órgano judicial según establece nuestra Constitución Política y se reafirma en este fallo HISTORICO y UNÁNIME del @OJudicialPanama . Ahora como panameños y panameñas nos queda abrir las vías, regresar a… — Eduardo Leblanc Jr. (@eleblancg) November 28, 2023

According to the news agency, in 2017, the Supreme Court had already declared as unconstitutional the legal contract that, in 1997, permitted the concession for the exploitation of the mine, first granted to the now defunct company Minera Petaquilla, whose rights reverted after several sales to Minera Panamá.

¡Juramos triunfar junto al pueblo! pic.twitter.com/PjELLI3ZSC — Suntracs Panama ⚒ (@SuntracsPanama) November 28, 2023

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.