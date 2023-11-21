This Tuesday, Venezuela and Peru faced each other at the National Stadium in Lima, but the match stopped being the center of attention when panelists of the Peruvian radio program A Presión insulted Venezuelan women.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the panelists can be heard making denigrating, xenophobic, and obscene statements regarding Venezuelan women after a user asked “if Venezuela wins, will the whores raise or lower their prices?”

Carlos “El Negro” Galván was in charge of reading the message and described it as an “important question,” mocking Venezuelan women in this way.

Subsequently, the host Peter Arévalo and other panelists, such as Bruno Cavassa, Gonzalo Núñez, Marko Ciurlizza, and Gustavo Roverano, began to laugh and make various lewd innuendos during the live broadcast.

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations of Peru forcefully rejected the sexist and discriminatory comments of the group of sports panelists of the program A Presión.

The ministry urged society to “openly reject these types of messages” and stop seeing and listening to voices “that promote sexist and discriminatory discourse.”

“These comments, denigrating towards women and openly xenophobic, have nothing to do with sport, and are unacceptable,” wrote the ministry in a statement. “Not only are they offensive towards women, they promote violence against women and reduce women to the category of sexual objects lacking dignity.”

The game between Venezuela and Peru ended in a tie.

More xenophobia

Although Venezuelans who emigrate work with dignity, other Peruvian commentators, on another program broadcast via streaming, also denigrated those compatriots who make a living as delivery people.

The Peruvian authorities

Earlier it was learned that Peruvian authorities activated an immigration control device outside the stadium where Venezuela will play. Therefore, several network users condemned this action and alleged that Peru is violating FIFA’s statutes, as it is a discriminatory measure.

According to internet users, the Peruvian Football Federation is violating Article 4 of the FIFA statute, which requires associated federations to declare themselves neutral and uphold “independence and prevention of political interference.”

In the latest update of the FIFA statutes for member associations, the rule appears in Article 15 of the general provisions.

