The Israeli regime has jailed at least 6,330 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip and intensified its aggressive raids across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Sunday report was released jointly by the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

Noting that the number of Palestinian children detained during the said period stands at 400, the report added that 30 of the youngsters were being held in administrative detention.

Administrative detention is an inhumane policy exercised by Israel, which allows the regime’s authorities to incarcerate Palestinians indefinitely without pressing formal charges or putting them on trial.

“The number of administrative detainees in Israeli prisons is the highest since the 1987 [Palestinian] uprising [against the Israeli occupation], surging to 3,291 administrative detainees by the end of last December,” the PPS said.

The number of administrative detainees has, accordingly, gone higher than the prisoners serving ordinary sentences or awaiting trial, the society noted.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war against Gaza following an anti-Israeli operation by the territory’s resistance movements, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, as many as 373 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces throughout the occupied territory since the onset of the aggression, with over 4,300 others injured.

In the Gaza Strip, at least 26,422 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 65,000 others injured as a result of Israel’s brutal military onslaught.

The PPS, meanwhile, said there are currently 11 Palestinian women, out of 90 female prisoners held at the Damon jail in the northern part of the occupied Palestinian territories, who have been administratively detained with no indictment or trial.

It added that Israel has recently issued a four-month administrative detention order against lawyer and human rights activist Diyala Ayesh after she was kidnaped by the regime’s forces at a checkpoint in the north of the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The society added that over 50 other women have forcibly disappeared after being kidnapped by Israeli forces from Gaza recently.

(PressTV)

