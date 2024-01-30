By Susana Khalil – Jan 27, 2024

European zionist Jews, you are not the “Jewish people.”

Europeans of Jewish religion (Askenazi, Indo-Europeans), you lie, you are neither Semites nor the “Jewish people.”

To whom it may concern:

It is a lie to say that Europeans of Jewish religious confession are the “Jewish people.” They are colonizers.

I. Europeans converted to the Jewish religion, disguised themselves as “Jewish people, Semites, Hebrews, Israelites,” to colonize Palestine, and then continue colonizing the entire Arab-Persian-Kurdish world.

It is necessary to clarify in precise terms since there is a whole intentional and planned current of presenting the Palestinian Cause (a Eurocentric colonialism called Israel) as something confusing.

It is not easy to go to the basics, and that difficulty does not derive from the conflict itself (the Eurocentric colonization of Palestine, 1948), but from the monumental colonial fraud arising from the Euro-Western arrogance and operational and effective ignorance.

We were delighted and neutralized, we were accommodated, accustomed, and subjected to the lie as a reality to be accepted, that it is a religious, complicated, complex, confusing, relative, ambiguous, and millenary conflict, originating there, in the Levant. All within a framework of striking abstraction.

This immoral and genocidal lie is so perfect that it has managed, under the humanist cloak, to dehumanize us.

It is time to reflect on this illustrious and alienating lie, which serves to genocide the Palestinian native people who resist and refuse to disappear in the face of a colonialism which, by its peculiarities (a colonialism that does not come from a people), forces them to exterminate the people in question.

II. Conflict: Palestinian-colonial-euro-zionist

The Palestinian Cause is the struggle of a native people against a Eurocentric colonialism called Israel.

That is all. There is nothing else. Don’t invent fascinating lies. That is all and there is nothing else.

Yes, it is a shock to read this. Yes, we are accustomed and adapted to abstraction. There is a whole illustrative, flashy, aesthetic, and even loving falsification of history. It is the other gas chamber at the service of the extermination of the native Palestinian Semitic people. A whole historicide, memoricide, genocide, epistimicide, culturicide, coming not only from the media but also from the Eurocentric Judeo-Christian supremacist gluttony and from the heart of the academic and intellectual rationalism that in many cases serves as the opium of the people.

III. Decolonizing minds

Euro-Zionist instrumentalization and colonial hijacking of the monotheistic Semitic religious legacy:

The monotheistic religious trilogy, Jewish-Christian-Muslim, was born and is a religious heritage of the Semitic peoples, that is to say, the Arab ancestor, what is today the Arab ethnicity. Yes, Judaism Christianity, and Islam are passed on and tied to the Arab ancestral heritage.

This religious triad comes from the same Semitic ethnicity, and in their religious foundations they have the same root and trunk. They are not divorced in their religious principles. Judaism is the mother religion of Christianity and Islam. Islam is a Jewish-Christian continuity.

Secular West, there is no Arab religion. Secular West, there are Arab peoples, Arab peoples are ethnically Semites and, among those Semites, there are those who profess the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim religions, and there are agnostics and atheists.

Secular West, you are not clear that the Jews are not a people, but you are clear that the Christians are a religion and are not a people, you are also clear that the Muslims are a religion and are not a people. Secular Europe, none of these religions are peoples.

Okay, let us suppose that the Jews are a people. If that is the case, be sure that they are not these European converts to the Jewish religion, the Azkenazi (European Jews). We are facing an obscene Eurocentric falsification of history, if we say that the ethnically Indo-European Jews are Semites. If they want to look for the ancient Semitic tribe of Israel, the Jewish people, the Semites, and the Hebrews, they will find them in the genes of the Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, Jordanians, Iraqis, and Yemenites.

Secular Europe, it is elementary to know that all the history and the Semitic Jewish religious passage, whether history or myth, is history and myth that belongs to the Semitic universe, that belongs to today’s Arab world. That is the heritage of what is today the Arab world.

The millenary Jewish heritage in what is today called the Middle East belongs to the millenary Semitic Judaicity. Therefore, it is one of the legacies that make up the mosaic and monotheistic Semitic tissue, that is, of the Arab ancestor. This Judaicity is a historical heritage that belongs to the history and foundation of the Arab ancestors.

The West, it was not the Jews, nor the Christians, nor the Muslims that expanded in the world. What expanded in the world were the respective religions and the respective religious doctrines that come from the Semitic peoples, that is, today’s Arab world.

Europe, it is primary and elementary to know that all the sacred writing, history, and myths are part of the Semitic history and memory, that is, the Arab ancestry, that is part of their pride, glory, and misery. It is part of the Arab imagination and worldview.

Europe, you gave birth to your own religiosity and polytheistic identity. But your monotheism is not an Indo-European creation, it is a Semitic monotheism, that is, what is today the Arab world. But that does not make you Semites.

Being a European convert to Christianity does not make you a Semite.

Being a European convert to the Jewish religion does not make you a Semite.

Being a European convert to Islam does not make you a Semite.

The millions of Chinese converts to Islam are not Semites.

The millions of African converts to Islam are not Semites.

The millions of African converts to Christianity are not Semites.

The millions in the whole continent of America converted to Christianity are not Semites.

I digress.

The greatest persecutions against Christians and Jews were in Europe and by Europeans. But then, that same Europe converted to Christianity, and although it does not consider itself as Semitic, it assumes that the holy places of Christianity in the Levant: Jerusalem, Damascus, etc. belong to them, and they waged the Crusades in 1090. There they imposed themselves and created the Latin Kingdom. The bestial massacres of native Semitic Jews, Christians, and Muslims were at the forefront. In 1948, from the same Europe, history is repeated by the same Europeans, but this time with the Jewish religion. From the Crusades to Zionism.

I had said that I would try to be elementary.

IV. The colonial fascist Euro-Zionist movement

Zionism is the European movement that materializes in the fabrication and imposition of colonialism in Palestine.

It is a classic colonial anachronism, but today, in the 21st century. It is the cruelest colonialism in the whole history of mankind, due to its particularity. This particularity is because it is a colonialism that does not come from a people, as in the classic colonialism, but it comes from a European colonial fascist movement: Zionism. Zionism devised the fabrication of a nation-state, segregationist (only for those who profess the Jewish religion) within a colonial praxis.

The particularity of being a colonialism that does not come from a people but from a movement leads its Zionist ideologues to maintain that they are obliged to exterminate the native Palestinian Semitic population, since the day these natives achieve their independence, the colonizer would not have a place to return to as in classic colonialism. We well know that they do have a point of return, what they do not have is a common point of return, unlike in classical colonialism.

I believe in the liberation of the native Palestinian Semitic people. And I consider as fair and worthy that this population that carries the colonial “Israeli” demonym would carry the native Palestinian demonym. They were born in Palestine. They could be Palestinians with equal rights.

V. Zionism is the only colonialism that takes the history, myths, traditions, music, and cuisine of the native people.

Another particularity of this colonial anachronism in our historical time is that the particularity of being a colonialism that does not come from a people, is forced to usurp equally the history and myths of the native people.

Zionism hallucinatingly appropriates and hijacks all the sacred Semitic ancestral heritage, and presents itself as the descendant of the “Jewish people.” But in reality, it is the religious conversion of Europeans to the Jewish religion that took place in the core of the Khazarian empire, a European empire of Caucasian ethnicity and that after its fall, these Europeans expanded to the rest of Europe, where the zionist colonial movement was born.

The liberation of the native Arab-Semitic, Canaanite, Levantine, and Palestinian people of Greater Syria would signify that they not only recover their homeland but also recover their millenary and contemporary history.

The native Palestinian Semitic people must be given back their homeland with its respective history.

VI. The power of the functional savagery of our historical time, the stultifying aesthetics, is macabre. A cowardice that has led to creating a falsification of history in a talented, stinking, ungenerous way. Zionism is barbarism but the most frightening thing is that it strengthens itself with the talent of the relativists, endangering humanity itself.

SK/OT/SL/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.