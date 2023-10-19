October 18, 2023
Journalists holding a funeral for their colleagues Mohammad Soboh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were brutally killed after being targeted by an Israeli airstrike three nights ago while covering the evacuation of a building threatened by Israeli bombing west of Gaza City. Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour/The Palestine Chronicle.

Journalists holding a funeral for their colleagues Mohammad Soboh and Saeed Al-Taweel, who were brutally killed after being targeted by an Israeli airstrike three nights ago while covering the evacuation of a building threatened by Israeli bombing west of Gaza City. Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour/The Palestine Chronicle.