This Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro inaugurated a new headquarters of the Latin American School of Medicine, Dr. Salvador Allende, and the Hugo Chávez University of Health Sciences in La Hoyada, Caracas. The headquarters is located in the El Chorro tower that was abandoned by its previous owners, an insurance company. Until 2019, it was used to support refugees who had lost their homes due to the flooding.

Health authorities responsible for the school explained that, for this academic year, they have already enrolled students from Haiti, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, and Chile. Meanwhile, the school is expecting the arrival of students from Mexico, Bolivia, Guinea Bissau, and Honduras.

President Maduro added that new international students are arriving from Benin, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Congo, Ecuador, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Palestine, Peru, Sierra Leone, and Zambia. This totals 258 new international students.

The building has 22 floors and 34,000 square meters, with dormitory areas for students, classrooms, laboratories equipped with high technology, a large library, and dining room space.

• This educational center has seven areas: administration, teaching spaces, residences, events and conferences, dining and recreation, research, and services.

• There are eight floors of residences that simultaneously house 600 students.

• There are three floors of classrooms, where 1000 students can receive classes simultaneously in the building’s 39 classrooms.

• There are 13 basic laboratories of histology, anatomy, morphophysiology, pathophysiology, tropical medicine, parasitology, and microbiology.

• There is a library for up to 90 people, with two reading rooms and a virtual bibliographic search room with 36 computers.

• There are two large auditoriums: one for 228 people and one for 124 people.

• There are three amphitheaters for 70 people each and three seminar rooms.

• Both ELAM students and students from the University of Health Sciences will receive classes in these spaces.

“At this time, the University of Health Sciences has 42,794 students in all healthcare careers: comprehensive community medicine, comprehensive community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and pharmacy, among others,” stated President Maduro.

Venezuela’s Dr. Salvador Allende Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) was a project initiated by presidents Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez in 2005 under the premise of training health professionals to serve the most humble from all over the world.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

