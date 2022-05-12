Israeli Army Kills Renowned Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh – Palestinians Mourn

This Wednesday, May 11, renowned Palestinian-American journalist and Al Jazeera correspondent, Shireen Abu Akleh, was assassinated after being shot in the head by Israeli occupation troops in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Abu Akleh was wearing a clearly visible press jacket and helmet, which has led many to believe that the fatal shot was intentionally aimed at an exposed part of her head.

Imágenes trágicas de la reportera de aljazeera asesinada, Shereen Abu Aqleh, que fue atacada y asesinada hoy por soldados israelíes. Sonidos de granizo de fuego israelí se escucharon mientras Abu Aqleh yacía inmóvil con un impacto directo en la cabeza. https://t.co/bPU9CXzBy0 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) May 11, 2022

“Journalists were covering the latest Israeli incursion into Jenin when occupation troops opened fire on them,” reported The Cradle.

RELATED CONTENT: The Billion Dollar Deal that Made Google and Amazon Partners in the Israeli Occupation of Palestine

In addition to Abu Akleh, Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was shot in the back but survived and is in stable condition.

According to Al Mayadeen, Samoudi confirmed that the journalists were not near the Palestinian resistance forces repelling the Israeli invasion of their city, contradicting claims by the occupation authorities that the journalists were trapped between crossfire.

On his part, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has sought to evade responsibility for the Al Jazeera journalist’s death, arguing that it was likely “armed Palestinians” who shot the journalist.

Palestinian mourn

This murder is added to the long list of atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation army under the gaze of international organizations that claim to defend human rights.

RELATED CONTENT: France to Ban Two Palestine Solidarity Organizations

El funeral de la periodista #palestina, corresponsal de Al #Jazeera, Shireen Abu Aqla, quien fue asesinada por las fuerzas de ocupación israelíes hoy por la mañana en el campo de refugiados de #Jenin en el norte de la Palestina ocupada.#StopIsraeliCrimes #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/DXIRPuwDCw — Palestina Internacional Broadcast (@pbi_es) May 11, 2022

Abu Akleh’s assassination convulsed the region, where she was known for her extensive journalistic career on the Qatari network Al Jazeera and considered an important figure in the area.

#PalestinaLibre. 🇵🇸 | Fotos del funeral de la periodista palestina del canal Al Jazeera, #ShireenAbuAkleh pic.twitter.com/xmOrjCiQd7 — Connie De Witt (@ConnieDeWitt16) May 11, 2022

Her body toured different Palestinian cities today, wrapped in the white, red, black and green colors of its flag. After two improvised funeral ceremonies in the city of Jenin—where a shot to the head ended her life—and then in Nablus, where an autopsy was performed, her remains arrived by ambulance in Ramallah. There, a shocked crowd including relatives and journalists were waiting for her, who tearfully witnessed how today Abu Aqla became the protagonist of a tragic news story.

Featured image: Journalist Shireen Abu Aqla Nasri was wearing a clearly visible press jacket and helmet, suggesting the shooting was intentional. Photo: @ShireenNasri/Twitter.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.