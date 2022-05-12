Thursday, May 12, 2022

Journalist Shireen Abu Aqla Nasri was wearing a clearly visible press jacket and helmet, suggesting the shooting was intentional. Photo: @ShireenNasri/Twitter.
Israeli Army Kills Renowned Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh – Palestinians Mourn

This Wednesday, May 11, renowned Palestinian-American journalist and Al Jazeera correspondent, Shireen Abu Akleh, was assassinated after being shot in the head by Israeli occupation troops in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Abu Akleh was wearing a clearly visible press jacket and helmet, which has led many to believe that the fatal shot was intentionally aimed at an exposed part of her head.

“Journalists were covering the latest Israeli incursion into Jenin when occupation troops opened fire on them,” reported The Cradle.

In addition to Abu Akleh, Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was shot in the back but survived and is in stable condition.

According to Al Mayadeen, Samoudi confirmed that the journalists were not near the Palestinian resistance forces repelling the Israeli invasion of their city, contradicting claims by the occupation authorities that the journalists were trapped between crossfire.

On his part, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has sought to evade responsibility for the Al Jazeera journalist’s death, arguing that it was likely “armed Palestinians” who shot the journalist.

Palestinian mourn
This murder is added to the long list of atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation army under the gaze of international organizations that claim to defend human rights.

Abu Akleh’s assassination convulsed the region, where she was known for her extensive journalistic career on the Qatari network Al Jazeera and considered an important figure in the area.

Her body toured different Palestinian cities today, wrapped in the white, red, black and green colors of its flag. After two improvised funeral ceremonies in the city of Jenin—where a shot to the head ended her life—and then in Nablus, where an autopsy was performed, her remains arrived by ambulance in Ramallah. There, a shocked crowd including relatives and journalists were waiting for her, who tearfully witnessed how today Abu Aqla became the protagonist of a tragic news story.

 

