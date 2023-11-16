The Israeli army has stormed the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, after placing the Strip’s largest medical center under siege for over five days.

This is what we know.

GAZA HEALTH SOURCES (Cited by Al-Jazeera): Israeli army tanks have entered the grounds of the Al-Shifa medical center in Gaza City.

CNN (Citing Israeli miliary source): Israel army said it is carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. This comes as Israel officials have repeatedly alleged Hamas is storing weapons and operating a ‘command center’ from the hospital, a claim the White House backed on Tuesday and Palestinian hospital officials and Hamas have rejected.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that there is nothing that calls for shooting inside the Al-Shifa Hospital because there is no form of Palestinian Resistance in it, and what the Israeli occupation is doing constitutes a form of terrorism aimed at doctors and patients.

#AlMayadeen's correspondent mentioned that the Israeli occupation has cut off all communications to the hospital.#Gaza #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/ndhUN1EkwT — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 15, 2023

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

Israeli forces storm Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Israeli soldiers shoot inside corridors of hospital.

Hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced refugees are inside the hospital.

Incursion is taking place in the western side of the hospital.

Tanks and army bulldozers are spotted on hospital grounds.

HEAD OF BURN UNIT AT SHIFA (Cited by Al-Jazeera):

There are hundreds of patients at the Al-Shifa hospital, including around 100 in the urgent care unit.

There are over 1,000 doctors, nurses and other medical workers in the hospital.

There are thousands of displaced people living inside the hospital.

This is a developing story. For the latest, click here to visit the Live Blog.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

