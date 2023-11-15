The Israeli war cabinet approved regulations allowing the occupation government to ban and shut down Al Mayadeen Media Network, which broadcasts in “Israel” in three languages: Arabic, English, and Spanish.

According to the decision adopted on Monday, November 13, Al Mayadeen is said to “harm national security” of the occupation entity.

In accordance with the emergency regulations enacted by the occupation government to prevent any foreign broadcast corporation from compromising “national security” after its security minister was convinced of actual threat to “national security,” the war cabinet approved the proposal by the Ministry of Communications to shut down Al Mayadeen Media Network.

The occupation’s war cabinet has issued an order to block Al Mayadeen’s online operations in occupied Palestine, and an order to seize its broadcasting equipment was issued on November 13.

Among the decisions taken is issuing an order addressing all internet service providers to prevent all users of the services from accessing the following websites “that were found, after examination by the Ministry of Information, to be Internet sites through which Al Mayadeen channel broadcasts”:

Almayadeen.net

English.almayadeen.net

Espanol.almayadeen.net

Israeli Communications Minister: Al Mayadeen threatens Israeli public image

According to the Israeli minister of Communications, the ban on Al Mayadeen is part of the measures taken by the Israeli regime in its “war in the public consciousness.”

“Israel is at war. On land, in the air, at sea in cyberspace, in the electromagnetic spectrum, and in [the public] consciousness,” the Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said.

Israeli Security minister calls for measures against Al Mayadeen employees

Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant called Al Mayadeen employees “terrorists masquerading as journalists” and called for measures against them.

“Israel will not allow Al Mayadeen to broadcast its dangerous propaganda which attempts, during the war, to undermine Israel’s security interests and serve the goals of the enemy,” he said, adding that the measures taken against the network are “necessary actions against supporters of terrorism who pretend to be journalists.”

(Al Mayadeen English)

