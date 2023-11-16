At the same time, “numerous visitors from the US State Department and Defense Department declare a desire for immediate peace,” the agency said

The US is using backchannels to persuade Israel to speed up the operation in the Gaza Strip so that it does not affect President Joe Biden’s approval ratings ahead of the elections, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

The agency said Washington publicly states its allegedly concern about the indiscriminate bombardment of hospitals and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, “numerous visitors from the US State Department and Defense Department declare a desire for immediate peace,” the agency said.

“The truth, however, is that behind closed doors with the Israeli leadership, the Americans are having very different conversations. The Israelis are being urged to speed up the operation in order to prevent it from dragging out, as that would have a negative impact on [US President] Joe Biden’s electoral positions,” the agency said.

The intelligence service said the US administration “has once again resorted to its favorite tool: pharisaism, this time against the backdrop of the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip.”

The agency also said the US is “aware that the accomplishment of the goal of destroying Hamas may lead to the killing of ‘a significant number’ of civilians.”

“However, as the White House believes, this is quite acceptable and will not entail depriving Tel Aviv of Washington’s support. The main thing is to end military operations as quickly as possible,” the intelligence service said.

Additionally, the Foreign Intelligence Service said the US, having secured the support of the UK and Germany, “intends to obstruct initiatives that provide for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“Obviously, this is the US rules-based order that Washington offers to the rest of the world,” the agency stated.

Situation in the Middle East

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari on October 27 said the ground operation in the Gaza Strip was expanding.

(TASS)

