During a radio interview, Israeli Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu suggested dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza, called for the elimination of this Palestinian territory from the face of the earth, and promoted the re-establishment of Israeli settlements within Gaza.

The extremist’s statements were criticized within the Zionist entity itself. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the incumbent’s words crazy and shocking.

According to Lapid, Eliyahu harmed the families of the Israeli prisoners, Israeli society, and the international standing of the apartheid state.

The presence of extremists in the government jeopardizes the success of the war’s objectives, including defeating Hamas and recovering prisoners, he said.

The opposition politician called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to dismiss Eliyahu immediately.

According to Netanyahu himself, Eliyahu’s statements are disconnected from reality. As a result, Eliyahu was suspended from government sessions until further notice.

For his part, former Security Minister Benny Gantz considered the statements of the far-right official unacceptable and irresponsible, as they cause serious political damage and increase the pain of the families of Israeli prisoners.

Former Israeli Mossad chief Danny Yatom, Meretz party member Zahava Gal-On, and former Shin Bet official Ilan Lotan also condemned Eliyahu’s remarks.

For Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem, the cabinet member’s statements reflect the unprecedented terrorism practiced against the Palestinian people which constitutes a danger to the entire region and the world.

Eliyahu’s statements come at a time when the Israeli aggression has caused more than 9,500 deaths, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.