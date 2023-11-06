Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Washington DC demanding an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to US aid to the Israeli apartheid regime.

“The capital of the United States saw more than 100,000 protesters fill Washington DC’s streets on Saturday afternoon in support of Palestine and to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, becoming what organizers, attendees, and observers said was the largest pro-Palestinian protest in US history,” wrote Middle East Eye.

As seen in videos released by the press, a large crowd of demonstrators from different parts of the United States gathered this Saturday in Washington DC’s Freedom Plaza calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where rampant Israeli atrocities have left at least 9,500 Palestinians dead, including 3,900 children.

Protesters filled and flowed past Freedom Plaza, a block from the White House, with the crowd stretching for at least half of a mile down adjacent streets, reported the Washington Post (WP). Anger and emotion were mixed with feelings of consolation and encouragement, the outlet wrote, quoting one of the participants.

In the demonstration that appeared to be one of the largest expressions of US solidarity with the Palestinian people to date, marchers loudly condemned the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in the blockaded Gaza Strip, chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine, free!” and “Ceasefire now!”

“We came here to have our voices and our hearts heard, and we hope to change the way people see this conflict,” one of the protesters told WP. Demonstrators also criticized US President Joe Biden for his relentless support for the apartheid regime in its attempt to eradicate the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) at any cost.

On Wednesday, October 18, about 300 demonstrators who had entered the Cannon House US congressional building in Washington DC were arrested. The rally was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

