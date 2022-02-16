Israeli Occupation Arrested 504 Palestinians, Including 54 Children, in January 2022

Occupied Palestine (Palestine Online)—Israeli occupation authorities arrested 504 Palestinians, including 54 children and six women, in the month of January 2022 only.

In a report released last Thursday, February 10, by a number of Palestinian prisoners advocacy groups, inclduding Addameer, Palestine Prisoners’ Society and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and ex-Detainees’ Affairs, the groups said that ‘Israel’ arrested 504 Palestinians in January 2022.

Among the arrested are 54 children, all under the age of 18. One of them is a child who is under the age of 12. There are also six women among the detainees.

In January 2022, ‘Israel’ arrested 240 Palestinians from occupied Jerusalem only, of them 42 were children and four were women.

‘Israel’ also issued 96 administrative detention orders: 51 new orders and 45 renewal orders.

By the end of January, there were 4500 Palestinians held in Israeli occupation prisons, including 34 women, 180 minors, and 500 administrative detainees held without charges or trials.

The number of Palestinian prisoners serving a sentence above 20 years is 499, while the number of prisoners serving life sentences is 547.

There are 122 Palestinians in Israeli occupation prisons who have already served more than 20 years of sentences, and 25 Palestinians are in prison since before Oslo.

There are 70 prisoners from the 1948 occupied territories, 500 Jerusalemite prisoners, and 230 from Gaza.

In 2020 only, the Israeli occupation authorities arrested 4,634 Palestinians, among them 543 children and 128 women, in addition to issuing 1,114 administrative detention orders.

In 2021, the Israeli occupation authorities arrested over 8000 Palestinians, including 1300 minors and 184 women, and issued 1595 administrative detention orders.

