Cuban Communist Party Supports Syria in Fight Against Terrorism

The Cuban Communist Party has expressed its support for Syria in the Middle Eastern nation’s fight to root out terrorism, stressing that victory over terrorism will come soon.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, met Syria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Idris Mayya, in the Syrian Embassy in Havana, where he condemned the US-led terrorist war against Syria, and affirmed Cuba’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and independence.

For his part, Ambassador Mayya reviewed the latest developments in the political situation in Syria, stressing that Syria will foil all imperialist plots in its territory thanks to the steadfastness of its people and the heroism of its army.

He condemned the embargo imposed by the US on Cuba, stressing the importance of enhancing the relations between the two countries in various fields.

Featured image: Syrian Ambassador to Cuba, Idris Mayya, and Cuban Communist Party Central Committee member Roberto Morales Ojeda met at the Syrian Embassy in Cuba. Photo: SANA

(SANA)

