The government of Italy has requested the extradition of the former Colombian vice president during the government of Iván Duque, Marta Lucía Ramírez, as part of an investigation into alleged bribery related to the purchase of military vehicles produced by two Italian companies.

According to the Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, the Naples Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out an investigation in which officials from both countries supposedly signed an agreement for the purchase of military vehicles.

The investigation also targets former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema for trying to mediate the sale of warships and warplanes from two Italian companies to the Colombian government.

With this deal, they hoped to divide €80 million between the Colombian and Italian authorities. Therefore, €40 million would have gone to Marta Lucía Ramírez.

“This operation was intended to facilitate and obtain from the Colombian authorities the signing of agreements with a total value of more than €4 billion,” noted the Italian newspaper. “To achieve this, they offered and promised other people the illegal distribution of €40 million, corresponding to 50% of the total commission of €80 million euros.”

In addition, the head of the working group for the presentation of opportunities in Colombia, Edgardo Fierro Flores, is also wrapped up in the case, as well as two delegates of the Colombian Senate commission, Germán Monroy Ramírez and Francisco Joya Prieto.

According to the outlet, the Naples Prosecutor’s Office linked Massimo D’Alema with businessmen Alessandro Profumo, director of the company Leonardo S.p.A., and Giuseppe Giordo, former director of Fincantieri. They allegedly signed an agreement for the supply of M-346 combat aircraft, Corvette aircraft, and small military submarines.

The investigations showed that the former Italian Prime Minister D’Alema attempted to act as a mediator, on behalf of a Miami law firm, with the government of Colombia.

In this regard, the former Italian official explained that he tried to lend a hand to Italian companies so that they would accept an important assignment, and that Colombians contacted him and told him that they were “willing to support this hypothesis.”

“I tried to lend a hand to the Italian companies so that they accepted an important order,” said D’Alema. “Colombian personalities contacted me and told me that they were willing to support this hypothesis. Obviously, someone got upset and intervened to prevent it.”

Apparently, the deal did not come to fruition because they could not reach an agreement. This caused the project to fall through at the last moment.

Following the extradition request, Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked the National Prosecutor’s Office to investigate case of alleged bribery: “The Italian investigation is advancing. I request the prosecutor’s office to initiate it in Colombia.”

The former vice president of Duque defended herself and stated that “she had no competence or responsibility for the acquisition of aircraft or military equipment.”

