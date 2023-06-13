Both nations signed 17 agreements on technology, science, energy, and food security.

This Monday, the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, made official her country’s adherence to the One China policy, recognizing that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the People’s Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government of China.

This was cemented by President Castro during a meeting between the two delegations, in which she considered the beginning of bilateral relations between Honduras and China to be historic.

“As president of Honduras, I appreciate this historic opening of relations with the People’s Republic of China and its people, an event that will forever mark this century,” said President Castro. “As President of Honduras, I recognize only one China, the one led by President Xi Jinping.”

Castro also stated that she recognizes China’s world leadership with the Belt and Road initiatives, global development, global civilization, and the global security initiative.

A good start

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a warm welcome to the president and highlighted the vital importance of her trip, which opens a new chapter in China–Honduras relations, reported Xinhua.

Xi also congratulated Castro, the first woman to become president of Honduras, for uniting her people on an independent path to new achievements in national development, and praised her unwavering political will, evidenced by her historic decision to fulfill her election promise to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Xi noted that the bilateral relations have gotten off to a good and stable start, are enjoying great dynamism, and are promising.

Recalling that the Honduran embassy in China was officially inaugurated in Beijing last week, Xi noted that by sending senior members of the Honduran cabinet to the opening ceremony, Castro demonstrated the great importance she attaches to relations with China.

The Chinese president highlighted that, not long ago, delegations of Honduran journalists and business leaders visited the country. They assured that the trip had changed their perception of China and that they wished to continue being good friends of the Chinese people. “The Chinese side is deeply moved by these comments,” said President Xi.

Development and friendship

China will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Honduras, firmly supporting its economic and social development, and forging good friendship and partnership with the Central American country on the basis of mutual respect, equality, shared benefit, and common development, Xi asserted.

Likewise, he expressed his willingness to work with the Honduran president from a strategic and long-term perspective to bring bilateral relations to greater development and materialize the vision of cooperation with tangible results that bring benefits to both peoples.

Agreements

Within the framework of the bilateral agenda, in which various issues of interest to both countries were discussed, the two presidents attended the signing of 17 bilateral agreements. The projects are aimed at infrastructure works, such as highways, ports and airports; commerce, agriculture, culture, telecommunications, technology, science, energy, and food security.

With the Declaration, both parties stated that adherence to the One China principle constitutes “the fundamental premise and political basis for the establishment and development of Sino–Honduran ties.”

In the document, Honduras reaffirmed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

Likewise, the document “resolutely opposes any proceeding contrary to this principle, rejects the independence of Taiwan in all its manifestations, and supports all the peaceful efforts of the Chinese Government to achieve the reunification of the country,” the statement read.

BRICS

Within the framework of her six-day official visit to China, President Castro requested to join the New Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), during a meeting she held with the president of the bank, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. A technical commission of the Honduran government will soon initiate this process in Shanghai, China, where the bank’s headquarters are located.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

