Iván Duque Lashes Out at Venezuelan Elections Again

Colombia’s President Iván Duque once again lashed out at Venezuela and its recent elections. In a bout of transnational interference, Duque described Venezuela’s November 21 elections as a “farce and a hoax.”

In an allusion to the title of a Gabriel García Marquez novel, Duque described Venezuela’s regional and municipal elections as a “chronicle of a fraud foretold.”

In Duque’s own words, the Venezuelan elections were “a chronicle of a fraud foretold. Once again, this was an election manipulated by a regime that controls absolutely everything, that hoards everything.”

RELATED CONTENT: Five Reasons the Left Won in Venezuela

In Duque’s opinion the results, which have yielded 20 out of the 23 governorships of Venezuela to the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), were a demonstration of fraud.

Duque also made reference to some Venezuelan opposition candidates who have joined in these accusations, without mentioning that the opposition came to the polls divided and not in a united manner as the PSUV did.

It is worth remembering that the opposition parties came to the polls fragmented into three separate parties, registering more than 60,000 candidates to contest for 3,000 positions.

As part of his onslaught against Venezuela, Iván Duque pointed out that the only viable path for the country is a credible presidential election, one overseen “with meticulous supervision by the international community.”

Duque’s statement claims that “once again, [PSUV] continues to capture [Venezuela’s] regional powers. That is a farce, a hoax. That is why the only viable path for Venezuela is a credible presidential election, with meticulous supervision by the international community, and hopefully this will happen soon.”

RELATED CONTENT: Meet Venezuela’s 3 Opposition Governors

Notwithstanding, these November 21 elections had more than 200 international observers, including electoral observation missions from the European Union and the Carter Center.

President Duque concluded that “the perpetuation of the dictatorship will only mean more migration, more desolation, and more poverty.”