The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Jorge Arreaza, stated that “the people are the fuel, the energy, but they need to be in contact with an institutional democratic entity to be able to communicate their feelings.”

During the Meeting for a World Social Alternative, held in Caracas, Arreaza said, “The principle is unity as a transforming element. ALBA is the great platform and geopolitical contribution that Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez bequeath to the people.”

“We met with the [social] movements three days ago, and I told them to take ownership of ALBA, to empower themselves. ALBA is not just for governments. The governments are a consequence of the people moving in that direction. Still, we must make you understand that ALBA, as well as The Liberator Simón Bolívar, belongs to the peoples of the world. We must be very clear about what Bolívar means,” said the executive secretary of the ALBA-TCP.

“ALBA cannot be a Summit that takes place twice a year with presidents. We have to understand ALBA as something that belongs to the people. Talk to your children about ALBA,” said Arreaza. “If there is no ALBA, what we have are liberal, neoliberal projects. Enough of the pettiness, of the fragmentation. Unity is the only possible way to act effectively.”

Arreaza spoke about the principle of unity as a transformative element. In this sense, he said that ALBA-TCP must be a common tool. That is why he urged the people to carry the flags and spirit of ALBA-TCP to move forward.

