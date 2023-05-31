The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, referred this Tuesday to the situation that occurred last Friday at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), when, after 15 years of not holding elections, the electoral process to renew university authorities was suspended.

During an AN session, Rodríguez described as outrageous the events reported last Friday, when the illegitimate authorities of the UCV decided to sabotage the elections.

This followed statements by the deputy Ricardo Molina, who highlighted the work carried out by the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the electoral processes and contrasted their work with the situation that took place in the UCV.

“The graduates’ ballots disappeared, they allowed the special ballots to be damaged, they did not allow the support of the CNE… It is clear what the approach and intention was; it is the indignation that all of us ucevistas (UCV students and graduates) feel,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez added that the person who is currently heading the UCV, far-right administrator Cecilia García Arocha, does not “live in Venezuela” and is rector of a University in Costa Rica.

“This woman is a dictator because she did not want to call elections,” said Rodríguez. “The face of the Venezuelan opposition that exercises a dictatorship in the UCV, which does not allow the right to vote, the exercise of the vote and democracy, has been stained. They cannot even carry out a local election event.”

“The face of the opposition that illegally serves on that [University] entire board of directors is stained,” he added.

This Monday, the former member of the Electoral Commission of the Central University of Venezuela and UCV professor, Miguel Grillo, before the Attorney General of the Republic, condemned the alleged electoral fraud that occurred during the electoral process last Friday.

“A presumed electoral fraud has been consummated, and the University Council and the members of the Electoral Commission are playing dumb, they do not investigate,” said the professor.

Likewise, he said that “for that same reason, in 2019 the TSJ ordered the UCV to hold elections in which workers, administrative staff, graduates, students, and professors had to participate. Four schedules were proposed to the University Council; however, the four were denied, so that they would later do this. This is a very well orchestrated setup.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

