May 30, 2023
Family photo with all the heads of state in attendance at the South American Summit called by President Lula in Brasilia on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@teleSURtv.

Family photo with all the heads of state in attendance at the South American Summit called by President Lula in Brasilia on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@teleSURtv.