On October 3, Kenyan President William Ruto welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision endorsing the deployment of foreign troops to Haiti.

A Kenyan High Court has temporarily blocked the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti after petitioners challenged the move.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until October 24, 2023,” Judge Chacha Mwita said on Monday.

The joint petition, filed by former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and others, argues that Kenya’s constitution restricts police officers ability to operate within the country’s borders.

Aukot further said in the suit papers that there was no cabinet meeting held to endorse the deployment of police officers abroad.

The petitioners further argued that the Haitian government has not formally requested Kenya for help.

The petitioners listed Kenya’s inspector general of police, attorney general, interior minister, and National Assembly Speaker as respondents.

On October 2, the UN Security Council approved Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational security force to Haiti to contain gang violence.

(Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.