On October 3, Kenyan President William Ruto welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision endorsing the deployment of foreign troops to Haiti.
A Kenyan High Court has temporarily blocked the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti after petitioners challenged the move.
“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until October 24, 2023,” Judge Chacha Mwita said on Monday.
New UN Deputized Force Is Illegal and Aims to Stamp Out Revolution, Says Haïti Liberté Journalist Kim Ives
The joint petition, filed by former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and others, argues that Kenya’s constitution restricts police officers ability to operate within the country’s borders.
Aukot further said in the suit papers that there was no cabinet meeting held to endorse the deployment of police officers abroad.
The petitioners further argued that the Haitian government has not formally requested Kenya for help.
Haiti Is the Victim of Orchestrated Chaos That Prevents It From Setting Its Own Course, Says Camille Chalmers
The petitioners listed Kenya’s inspector general of police, attorney general, interior minister, and National Assembly Speaker as respondents.
On October 2, the UN Security Council approved Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational security force to Haiti to contain gang violence.
(Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria)
-
mforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/mforinoco/October 11, 2023
-
mforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/mforinoco/
-
mforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/mforinoco/October 7, 2023
-
mforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/mforinoco/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)